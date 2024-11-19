Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) CFO Larry Madden Sells 67,243 Shares

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) CFO Larry Madden sold 67,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $1,021,421.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 461,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,004,215.33. The trade was a 12.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Larry Madden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Larry Madden sold 22,504 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $383,243.12.

On Monday, October 28th, Larry Madden sold 1,498 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $17,331.86.

On Friday, October 11th, Larry Madden sold 2,768 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $31,084.64.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Larry Madden sold 1,953 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $21,854.07.

On Monday, September 23rd, Larry Madden sold 3,084 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $34,078.20.

On Friday, September 20th, Larry Madden sold 1,116 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $12,298.32.

DSP traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.57. 403,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,483. Viant Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.88 and a beta of 0.72.

DSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Viant Technology from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 74.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 16,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 77.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

