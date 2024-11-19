Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on GPEAF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Great Portland Estates
Great Portland Estates Price Performance
Great Portland Estates Company Profile
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London’s property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Great Portland Estates
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.