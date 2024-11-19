Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Director Buys $91,950.00 in Stock

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) Director Pendleton P. Jr. White purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,950. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance
NYSE:PLYM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 375,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 918.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 4,800.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.89.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plymouth Industrial REIT
Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Plymouth Industrial REIT
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.