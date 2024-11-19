Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) CFO Sells $383,243.12 in Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) CFO Larry Madden sold 22,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $383,243.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,686,557.02. The trade was a 5.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Larry Madden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Larry Madden sold 67,243 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $1,021,421.17.

On Monday, October 28th, Larry Madden sold 1,498 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $17,331.86.

On Friday, October 11th, Larry Madden sold 2,768 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $31,084.64.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Larry Madden sold 1,953 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $21,854.07.

On Monday, September 23rd, Larry Madden sold 3,084 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $34,078.20.

On Friday, September 20th, Larry Madden sold 1,116 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $12,298.32.

NASDAQ DSP traded up $1.36 on Monday, reaching $17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,483. Viant Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 292.88 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Viant Technology by 77.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

