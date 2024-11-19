Short Interest in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Drops By 14.9%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the October 15th total of 29,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Greenpro Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GRNQ traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.13. 77,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,601. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.53. Greenpro Capital has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.88.
About Greenpro Capital
