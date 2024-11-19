Short Interest in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Drops By 14.9%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the October 15th total of 29,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Greenpro Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRNQ traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.13. 77,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,601. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.53. Greenpro Capital has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

