GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Short Interest Up 7.3% in October

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the October 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.2 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GHRS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of GH Research from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get GH Research alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GH Research

GH Research Price Performance

GH Research stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,965. GH Research has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GH Research will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GH Research

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GH Research stock. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,686,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 12.85% of GH Research worth $44,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

GH Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.