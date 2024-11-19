Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It also engages in the securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, Insurance agent, receivables management and collection, investment management, real estate leasing, cloud funding, DX consulting, human resource consulting, wholesale and retail of regional products, agricultural management, and other businesses.

