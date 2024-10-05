American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Raised to $114.00 at BMO Capital Markets

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $109.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s current price.

AEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.79.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $100.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.11. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $105.18.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 935.9% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

