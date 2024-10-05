Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $170.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.07. The company has a market capitalization of $276.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.