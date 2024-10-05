Life Science REIT (LON:LABS) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Life Science REIT (LON:LABS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 57 ($0.76) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LABS. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Science REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Life Science REIT from GBX 45 ($0.60) to GBX 36 ($0.48) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Life Science REIT Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of LABS stock opened at GBX 39 ($0.52) on Thursday. Life Science REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 31.30 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 74.20 ($0.99). The company has a market cap of £136.50 million, a PE ratio of -650.00 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.86.

