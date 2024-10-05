Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given Neutral Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.67.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $55.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth $59,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

