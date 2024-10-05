Matthaios Rigas Purchases 40,000 Shares of Energean plc (LON:ENOG) Stock

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report) insider Matthaios Rigas purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 850 ($11.37) per share, for a total transaction of £340,000 ($454,788.66).

Energean Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of LON:ENOG opened at GBX 879 ($11.76) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 931.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,027.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.55. Energean plc has a 12-month low of GBX 807.50 ($10.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,233 ($16.49). The firm has a market cap of £1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 784.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Energean Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Energean’s payout ratio is 8,035.71%.

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

