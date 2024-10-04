Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $59.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Tompkins Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TMP stock opened at $59.55 on Wednesday. Tompkins Financial has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $65.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $857.52 million, a PE ratio of 126.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $107.02 million for the quarter. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 2.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tompkins Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 88.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 23.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

