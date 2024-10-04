Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2024

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUYGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Buzzi Stock Performance

Shares of BZZUY opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.63. Buzzi has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89.

Buzzi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

