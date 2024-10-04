Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Upgraded to “Hold” by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Stock Performance
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions.
