RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $35.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.89. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

