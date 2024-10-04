Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Man Group Stock Performance

Man Group stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. Man Group has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13.

Get Man Group alerts:

Man Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.