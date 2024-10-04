Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Receives $11.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

NR stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $601.10 million, a PE ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 2.86. Newpark Resources has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $2,567,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $859,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 327,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 131,609 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 135,427 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

