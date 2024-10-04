Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $64.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $75.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.65.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,879 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,656. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 13,541 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 57,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,622,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

