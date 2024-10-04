Insider Selling: Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Insider Sells 10,584 Shares of Stock

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) insider Arnold Goldstein sold 10,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $67,843.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,695.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Radiant Logistics Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.00 million, a PE ratio of 55.28 and a beta of 0.84. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $7.10.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $206.03 million for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 10.91%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Radiant Logistics by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Radiant Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

