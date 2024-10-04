Insider Selling: Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Insider Sells 10,584 Shares of Stock

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) insider Arnold Goldstein sold 10,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $67,843.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,695.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Radiant Logistics Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.00 million, a PE ratio of 55.28 and a beta of 0.84. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $7.10.
Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $206.03 million for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 10.91%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Radiant Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on RLGT
About Radiant Logistics
Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Radiant Logistics
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.