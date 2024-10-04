GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Up 3.0 %

GigaMedia stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.37.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 121.14%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

