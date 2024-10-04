Citigroup Boosts Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $40.00

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2024

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXFree Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Baxter International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BAX

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $44.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Baxter International by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,772,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,626 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at about $140,296,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 19.7% in the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,885,000 after buying an additional 541,575 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at about $67,263,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,553,000 after purchasing an additional 84,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.