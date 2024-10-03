VersaBank (TSE:VBNK) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

VersaBank (TSE:VBNK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 4th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

VersaBank Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VBNK stock opened at C$17.87 on Thursday. VersaBank has a 12 month low of C$9.96 and a 12 month high of C$18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$463.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.17.

Get VersaBank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on VersaBank from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

About VersaBank

(Get Free Report)

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.