TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.57.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,474 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,716,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,569 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 8.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,482,000 after purchasing an additional 177,460 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 21.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,421,000 after buying an additional 269,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 38.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,518,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,081,000 after buying an additional 421,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.
TD SYNNEX Price Performance
SNX stock opened at $117.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.24. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $133.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $14.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.
TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.
TD SYNNEX Company Profile
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TD SYNNEX
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.