Comparing Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) & Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) and Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Intrepid Potash and Energy Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrepid Potash -19.19% -2.02% -1.77% Energy Fuels -27.23% -6.56% -6.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intrepid Potash and Energy Fuels”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrepid Potash $252.47 million 1.24 -$35.67 million ($3.38) -6.96 Energy Fuels $45.60 million 20.07 $99.86 million ($0.07) -81.07

Analyst Recommendations

Energy Fuels has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intrepid Potash. Energy Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intrepid Potash, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Intrepid Potash and Energy Fuels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrepid Potash 0 1 0 0 2.00 Energy Fuels 0 2 2 0 2.50

Intrepid Potash currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.21%. Energy Fuels has a consensus price target of $8.58, suggesting a potential upside of 51.25%. Given Energy Fuels’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Fuels is more favorable than Intrepid Potash.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Intrepid Potash shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Intrepid Potash shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Energy Fuels shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Intrepid Potash has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intrepid Potash beats Energy Fuels on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement. It also provides Trio, a specialty fertilizer that delivers potassium, sulfate, and magnesium in a single particle; water for oil and gas services industry; salt for various markets, including animal feed, industrial applications, pool salt, and the treatment of roads and walkways for ice melting or to manage road conditions; magnesium chloride for use as a road treatment agent for deicing and dedusting; brines for use in oil and gas industry to support well workover and completion activities; and metal recovery salts. Intrepid Potash, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

