Evercore ISI Increases Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target to $56.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TWST. Barclays cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.63.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TWST

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 1.3 %

TWST opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.56. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $60.90.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.71). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. The company had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

In other news, insider Dennis Cho sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $28,310.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,310.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Dennis Cho sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $28,310.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,310.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $41,182.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,873.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,232 shares of company stock worth $1,834,749. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 0.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 2.9% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 27.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.