Joeben Bevirt Sells 250,000 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $1,212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,674,274 shares in the company, valued at $158,470,228.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

JOBY opened at $5.94 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JOBY. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 216.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

