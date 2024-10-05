XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for XOS’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.70) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XOS. DA Davidson cut shares of XOS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Northland Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of XOS in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on XOS from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XOS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of XOS stock opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. XOS has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.83.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 million. XOS had a negative return on equity of 84.60% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that XOS will post -6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. The company provides class 5-6 medium duty rolling chassis, such as commercial stepvans and armored trucks; class 7-8 heavy duty chassis; and Xos product development. It offers Xos provides mix-use powertrain solutions for off-highway, industrial and other commercial equipment, and specialty vehicles, such as school buses, medical and dental clinics, blood donation vehicles, and mobile command vehicles.

