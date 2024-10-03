Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

Healthcare Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HTIA stock opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $17.28.

Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

