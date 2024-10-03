Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.
Healthcare Trust Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of HTIA stock opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $17.28.
Healthcare Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Healthcare Trust
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- NuScale Power Soars 270% – Analysts Forecasts More Gains Ahead
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Harness the Power of Dividend ETFs for Steady Income Growth
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Energy Sector Rebound: 3 Stocks Poised for Strong Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.