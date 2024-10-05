Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.08 million, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $12.94.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

