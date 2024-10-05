Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.08 million, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $12.94.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.