Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) CFO Sells $1,010,600.00 in Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,298. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alexandra Balcom also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nuvalent alerts:

On Friday, August 30th, Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $842,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $795,100.00.

Nuvalent Price Performance

NUVL opened at $104.93 on Friday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $113.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUVL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nuvalent from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Nuvalent from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nuvalent from $102.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nuvalent to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nuvalent

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVL. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the first quarter worth $202,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvalent

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.