Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.97.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 22.1% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 206,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCL opened at $18.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 2.69.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

