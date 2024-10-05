PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Buys $1,696,750.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 55,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,696,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23,462,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,814,978.30. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PBF Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, September 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $1,237,200.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 265,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.87 per share, for a total transaction of $8,445,550.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 250,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.78 per share, with a total value of $7,945,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 670,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.29 per share, for a total transaction of $20,964,300.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 805,300 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $26,268,886.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 510,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.18 per share, for a total transaction of $16,921,800.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $1,780,000.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 307,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $12,040,540.00.

PBF Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE PBF opened at $32.99 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average is $44.18.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PBF Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 172,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 35,756 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 6,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 12,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 592.0% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 77,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.