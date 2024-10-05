Analysts Set BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Target Price at GBX 636.67

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 632 ($8.45).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.69) price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.69) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.82) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 416.85 ($5.58) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 422.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 465.63. The firm has a market cap of £66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,278.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,187.50%.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss sold 454,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($6.14), for a total transaction of £2,087,720.19 ($2,792,563.12). In other BP news, insider Hina Nagarajan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.74) per share, with a total value of £21,450 ($28,691.81). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss sold 454,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($6.14), for a total transaction of £2,087,720.19 ($2,792,563.12). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,100 shares of company stock worth $4,223,284. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

