Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Given New $345.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Roth Mkm from $315.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WTW. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an underweight rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $303.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $290.69 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $203.36 and a twelve month high of $303.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.89 and its 200 day moving average is $269.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

