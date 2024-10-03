Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.96-5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.49-5.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.52 billion. Paychex also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.960-5.050 EPS.

Paychex Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $140.76 on Thursday. Paychex has a 12-month low of $106.27 and a 12-month high of $142.04. The company has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.60.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 83.94%.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on PAYX

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 14,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $1,807,281.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,005.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $1,207,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $676,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 14,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $1,807,281.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,005.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,636,085 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.