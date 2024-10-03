VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:1GOV) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.11

VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:1GOVGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

