Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) to Issue Dividend of $0.42 on October 8th

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4185 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GPIQ opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.50. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $169.20 million, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Dividend History for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ)

