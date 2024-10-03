Ridley Co. Limited (RIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

Ridley Co. Limited (ASX:RIC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 6th. This is an increase from Ridley’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
Ridley Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.54.
About Ridley
