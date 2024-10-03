Ridley Co. Limited (RIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

Ridley Co. Limited (ASX:RIC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 6th. This is an increase from Ridley’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.54.

About Ridley

Ridley Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides animal nutrition solutions in Australia. It operates through two segments, Packaged Feeds and Ingredients, and Bulk Stockfeeds. The company provides feeds for horses, chicken and poultry dairy cattle, beef cattle, sheep, goats, alpacas, llamas, kangaroos and wallabies, guinea pigs, rats, and mice; monogastric and ruminant commercial feeds; aquafeed for salmon, prawns, barramundi, yellowtail kingfish, and trout, as well as mulloway, silver perch, and other native species; and rendered poultry, red meat, and fish products.

