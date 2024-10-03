PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $7.65.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

