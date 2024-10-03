PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Plans Dividend of $0.02

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PCK opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $6.34.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
