Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (ELMA) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on November 1st

Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Elmer Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELMA opened at $21.40 on Thursday. Elmer Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.08.

Elmer Bancorp Company Profile

Elmer Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First National Bank of Elmer that provides various business and personal banking products and services. It provides checking, money market, savings, NOW, Christmas club, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers business loans comprising owner occupied real estate, investment real estate, agricultural, business expansion, vehicle, term, construction, and construction to permanent loans, as well as business lines of credit and letters of credit; and small business administration loans, term loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, residential mortgages, consumer loans, and commercial mortgages.

