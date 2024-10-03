Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF (CLOZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on October 8th

Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1976 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA CLOZ opened at $26.64 on Thursday. Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF has a one year low of $25.95 and a one year high of $27.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82.

About Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF

The Panagram Bbb-B Clo ETF (CLOZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations of any maturity that are rated between BBB+ and B-. CLOZ was launched on Jan 24, 2023 and is managed by Panagram.

