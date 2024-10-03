PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PFL opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

