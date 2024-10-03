Nicole Neuburger Sells 486 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $260.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.88 and a 200-day moving average of $307.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $29,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $326.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.55.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

