Insider Selling: Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Sells $157,680.00 in Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $157,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,329,813.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Coastal Financial Stock Down 0.2 %
CCB opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.65. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $54.73. The company has a market cap of $698.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.30 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Coastal Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.
Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.
