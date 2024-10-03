Erik Hellum Sells 18,166 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) COO Erik Hellum sold 18,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $182,568.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 562,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,654,934. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Erik Hellum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, Erik Hellum sold 1,196 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $12,247.04.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Erik Hellum sold 9,223 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $94,996.90.

Townsquare Media Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSQ opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $157.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $13.57.

Townsquare Media Cuts Dividend

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.28). Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 171.57% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $118.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 million. Analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is -31.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Townsquare Media

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after buying an additional 12,073 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 12.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 75,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Featured Stories

