Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.50.

LGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Logan Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised Logan Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

CVE LGN opened at C$0.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$363.12 million and a P/E ratio of -89.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.86. Logan Energy has a one year low of C$0.73 and a one year high of C$1.05.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

