BlackRock Latin American (BRLA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 10th

BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from BlackRock Latin American’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BlackRock Latin American Price Performance

LON BRLA opened at GBX 330 ($4.41) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 341.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 363.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of £97.19 million, a PE ratio of 231.01 and a beta of 0.96. BlackRock Latin American has a 12-month low of GBX 316 ($4.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 462 ($6.18).

Get BlackRock Latin American alerts:

About BlackRock Latin American

(Get Free Report)

Read More

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Latin American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Latin American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.