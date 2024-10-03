BlackRock Latin American (BRLA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 10th

BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from BlackRock Latin American’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BlackRock Latin American Price Performance
LON BRLA opened at GBX 330 ($4.41) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 341.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 363.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of £97.19 million, a PE ratio of 231.01 and a beta of 0.96. BlackRock Latin American has a 12-month low of GBX 316 ($4.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 462 ($6.18).
About BlackRock Latin American
