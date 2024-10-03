Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives $7.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 831.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

CDE opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.64. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.18 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

